NVCC felicitates Krupal Ji Tumane, MP Ramtek

Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce the premier trade association and apex body of trade and industry from Vidarbha region felicitated Shri Krupalji Tumane, on his maiden visit to Chamber after being re-elected as Member of Parliament from Ramtek constituency.

ShriHemant Gandhi, President – NVCC while felicitating ShriKrupaljiTumane with shwal, shrifal and flower bouquet on behalf of trading community of the region said that Ramtek constituency comprises of about 1900 villages and ShriTumaneji has been working in his constituency since 2009. He is directly connected with people of his constituency and is available for them 24×7, anyone can visit him at any time and there is no fixed visiting hours for meeting him.

Responding to his felicitation ShriTumaneji said it is his fourth or fifth visit to Chamber.He has been receiving full cooperation from members of the Chamber and expects the same for times to come.Pointing out that all major MIDC of Nagpur district are located in his constituency and having seen the pain of employees of closed units he has been proactive in ensuring that cordial industrial relations is maintain so that industry can prosper and create jobs in the region. Sharing the details of proposed MIDC in Ramtek and Parseoni and National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Nagpur he requested the business community to come forward for establishing units in these projects. He also informed that construction work of 1000 crore Ferro Alloy project will start soon. He expressed his gratitude for his felicitation.

Prominently present were sarvashri– Vice president- ArjundasAhuja, FarooquebhaiAkbani, Secretary- Sanjay K. Agrawal, Jt. Secretary – RamawatarTotla, Past president – GovindlalSarda, ParafulbhaiDoshi, Executive committee members -AbhayAgrawal, DnyaneshwarRakshak, Gananand Gupta, MaheshkumarKukdeja, ManojLaturiya, MansukhlalSoni, PankajkumarAgrawal, PratapMotwani, RajanAgrawal, Rajesh Thakkar, Raman Paigwar, SandeepAgrawal, SantoshKabra, Satish Bang, SubhashAgrawal, SuryakantAgrawal, VirendraChandak, Alok Das, HargovindMurarka, SanjayrajModhSaraf, Shankar Sugandh, special invitees – AbhishekJha, GajananMahajan, KanhaiyalalMotwani, Manish Jejani, Mohan Gattani, Narayan Gattani, Narayan Toshniwal, Nikhil Agrawal, PrakshHeda, Rajesh Lakhotia, SatishMirani, SubhashJobanputra, Vijay Chandak, Vijay Kewalramani and president, secretary and trade representatives of member trade associations.