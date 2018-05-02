Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, May 30th, 2019

Star bus bumps into divider near Chatrapati Square

Nagpur: Passengers of star bus plying between Indorama (Butibori) and Sitabuldi had narrow escape on Thursday afternoon when the bus jumped over the divider near Chatrapati Square.

Star bus (MH/31/CA/6133) was heading towards Sitabuldi Thursday afternoon when the driver lost control over the heavy vehicle and jumped up on the nearby divider. Fortunately no casualties reported in the incident. In the meantime police have reached the spot and started clearing traffic.

Happening Nagpur
Ranium Systems builds first of kind software to report sexual misconduct
Ranium Systems builds first of kind software to report sexual misconduct
State Board 12th Results: Kanak Gajbhiye, Ishika Satija, Rakhi Morey hit top spots in Nagpur
State Board 12th Results: Kanak Gajbhiye, Ishika Satija, Rakhi Morey hit top spots in Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Rashly driven bike led to pillion riders’ death in MIDC
Rashly driven bike led to pillion riders’ death in MIDC
Man booked for sexually exploiting girl for six years
Man booked for sexually exploiting girl for six years
Maharashtra News
बारावीच्या परीक्षेत नरेंद्र तिडके महाविद्यालया च्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश .
बारावीच्या परीक्षेत नरेंद्र तिडके महाविद्यालया च्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश .
अशोक कोल्हटकर यांचा भावपूर्ण सत्कार
अशोक कोल्हटकर यांचा भावपूर्ण सत्कार
Hindi News
लोकमान्य नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से लेकर सुभाष नगर स्टेशन तक हुआ ऐतिहासिक पहला ट्रायल रन
लोकमान्य नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से लेकर सुभाष नगर स्टेशन तक हुआ ऐतिहासिक पहला ट्रायल रन
भीषण आग से 16 दुकानें जली
भीषण आग से 16 दुकानें जली
Trending News
In Pic : Metro trial run from Lokmanya Nagar to Subhas Nagar
In Pic : Metro trial run from Lokmanya Nagar to Subhas Nagar
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Featured News
WATCH LIVE – PM Narendra Modi and his Minister’s being sworn in
WATCH LIVE – PM Narendra Modi and his Minister’s being sworn in
10% EWS quota can’t be applied to PG medical courses in Maha: SC
10% EWS quota can’t be applied to PG medical courses in Maha: SC
Trending In Nagpur
लोकमान्य नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से लेकर सुभाष नगर स्टेशन तक हुआ ऐतिहासिक पहला ट्रायल रन
लोकमान्य नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से लेकर सुभाष नगर स्टेशन तक हुआ ऐतिहासिक पहला ट्रायल रन
Modi sworn in as 16th PM of India
Modi sworn in as 16th PM of India
RST Cancer Hospital to observe ‘World No Tobacco Day’ tomorrow
RST Cancer Hospital to observe ‘World No Tobacco Day’ tomorrow
WATCH LIVE – PM Narendra Modi and his Minister’s being sworn in
WATCH LIVE – PM Narendra Modi and his Minister’s being sworn in
In Pic : Metro trial run from Lokmanya Nagar to Subhas Nagar
In Pic : Metro trial run from Lokmanya Nagar to Subhas Nagar
‘The Forces Foundation’ students to join NDA, SPI Aurangabad
‘The Forces Foundation’ students to join NDA, SPI Aurangabad
Rashly driven bike led to pillion riders’ death in MIDC
Rashly driven bike led to pillion riders’ death in MIDC
Star bus bumps into divider near Chatrapati Square
Star bus bumps into divider near Chatrapati Square
NVCC felicitates Krupal Ji Tumane, MP Ramtek
NVCC felicitates Krupal Ji Tumane, MP Ramtek
Man booked for sexually exploiting girl for six years
Man booked for sexually exploiting girl for six years
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145