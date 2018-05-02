Star bus bumps into divider near Chatrapati Square

Nagpur: Passengers of star bus plying between Indorama (Butibori) and Sitabuldi had narrow escape on Thursday afternoon when the bus jumped over the divider near Chatrapati Square.

Star bus (MH/31/CA/6133) was heading towards Sitabuldi Thursday afternoon when the driver lost control over the heavy vehicle and jumped up on the nearby divider. Fortunately no casualties reported in the incident. In the meantime police have reached the spot and started clearing traffic.