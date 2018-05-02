Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Nov 5th, 2020

    ‘Grievances redressal camp’ by city police on Nov 7

    Nagpur: In order to provide relief to citizens, Nagpur police are organising a ‘Grievances redressal camp’ at five police stations in the city on Saturday, November 7.

    The camp will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at Sonegaon, Ambazari, Tehsil, Hudkeshwar and New Kamptee Police Station. The camp is aimed at resolving complaints of aggrieved citizens lawfully and within a time frame.

    The Zonal Deputy Commissioners of respective police stations will be personally present during the camp.

    • Deputy Commissioner Zone 1 – Sonegaon Police Station
    • Deputy Commissioner Zone 2 – Ambazari Police Station
    • Deputy Commissioner Zone 3 – Tehsil Police Station
    • Deputy Commissioner Zone 4 – Hudkeshwar Police Station
    • Deputy Commissioner Zone 5 – New Kamptee Police Station

