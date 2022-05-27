Nurses’ strike cripples working at GMCH, Mayo in Nagpur

Nagpur: The strike by nurses in government hospitals crippled the working in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH), popularly called Mayo Hospital. The nurses strike entered in the second phase on Thursday and the work suffered badly in both the government hospitals.
The GMCH, specifically, has only 131 nurses on duty, with the majority of them on clerical duties. Nurses were available only in ICUs, trauma, casualties, and a few the labour rooms. All the other wards are being handled by resident doctors and interns.
In IGGMCH, nurses attached to one specific union had been on strike whereas others had been working, due to which the situation was comparatively better. Still, around 50% nursing staff was missing and the patients had to suffer.
The doctors in both the government hospitals in Nagpur are on vacation and hospitals are working on 70% strength. The nursing students who assist the nurses are also on summer holidays.
“The prime demand is to stop recruitment of nurses by way of outsourcing. We want permanent appointments, wages as per the Central Government standards, and request transfer services instead of administrative transfers,” Zulfi Ali, Secretary of the Maharashtra State Nurses Association at GMCH.
Patients were suffering in GMCH in most of the wards. Resident docs and patients’ families had been seen doing the nursing work. Members of the resident doctors association said that they’re already overburdened and it’s going to be tough for them to deal with the situation if the strike continues.