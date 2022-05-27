Nurses’ strike cripples working at GMCH, Mayo in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The strike by nurses in government hospitals crippled the working in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH), popularly called Mayo Hospital. The nurses strike entered in the second phase on Thursday and the work suffered badly in both the government hospitals.

The GMCH, specifically, has only 131 nurses on duty, with the majority of them on clerical duties. Nurses were available only in ICUs, trauma, casualties, and a few the labour rooms. All the other wards are being handled by resident doctors and interns.