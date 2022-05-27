Tenant booked for filming minor girl in bathroom in Lakadganj

Advertisement
Nagpur: In yet another atrocious incident against females, a 20-year-old tenant was booked by Lakadganj Police for allegedly filming a minor girl while taking a bath here, on Wednesday.
Based on the complaint lodged, cops have booked accused Abhiraj Ram Sharma under Sections 354(A), read with Section 12 of POCSO Act.
According to police sources, the 17-year-old victim had gone for a bath on Wednesday afternoon. At around 3 pm, she noticed a mobile phone recording her through the bathroom door. Acting swiftly, the girl raised the alarm. The accused Sharma used his cell phone to film the victim, police said.
