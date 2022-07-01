Nupur Sharma responsible for incidents in India: SC

The Supreme Court castigates suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammad. The court says her remarks are disturbing and smack of arrogance.
The court suggests that Nupur Sharma’s lawyer approach the High Court in the case. The Supreme Court was reacting to a petition by Nupur Sharma to transfer all FIRs filed against her over the comments to Delhi. She was facing threats, her lawyer said.
When Nupur Sharma’s lawyer tells Supreme Court that she is joining the investigation and not running away, the court says: “there must be a red carpet for you there”.
Referring to Nupur Sharma’s apology for her comment against Prophet Mohammad, the SC says it was too late and her remark led to unfortunate incidents.
“We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer. It is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country,” said Justice Surya Kant.
“She faces threats or she has become security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” said Justice Surya Kant.
The SC says Nupur Sharma’s remark against Prophet were made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or for some nefarious activities.