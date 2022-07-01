Hot topic: Who will be Nagpur’s Guardian Minister? Bawankule or Datke?

Nagpur: Entire Maharashtra was stunned following unprecedented developments in the politics of the state that took place on Thursday evening. Political experts, including the general public, were perplexed. After recovering from yesterday’s shocks, now Nagpurians are in deep ponder. Who will be the Nagpur Guardian Minister? The predictions and plans are making rounds over the next Guardian Minister.
BJP workers are wondering who will be the Guardian Minister of Nagpur district. Devendra Fadanvis has been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and if he is to be replaced by a Guardian Minister, another MLA from Nagpur will have to be made a Cabinet Minister. It is being said that the name of MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who was the Guardian Minister from 2014 to 2019, is at the forefront. It is learned that the name of BJP City President MLA Pravin Datke is also being considered.
It was almost certain that Fadnavis would be the next Chief Minister after Shiv Sena’s revolt and then Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation. The BJP had also prepared for a grand celebration. That is how the message was sent to the media. Shinde was also saying that our leader was Fadnavis till the end. However, after meeting the Governor, Fadnavis shocked everyone by announcing that Eknath Shinde will be the next Chief Minister of the state. He also clarified that he would not be part of the government. But once again the twist came. Fadnavis was made Deputy Chief Minister. As a result, the enthusiastic BJP workers became restless. There were no celebrations.
Now that Fadnavis has become the Deputy Chief Minister, everyone is curious as to which other leader from Nagpur district would be included in the Cabinet. It seems that Fadnavis will not accept the post of Guardian Minister. Without him, the second Cabinet Minister would not have come from Nagpur, but other district ministers will have to hand over the responsibility of Nagpur.
The role of the Guardian Minister will be important considering the upcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections. Therefore, it is being said in the political circles that either Fadnavis or his very loyal MLA will be made the Cabinet Minister and the responsibility of the Guardian Minister will be handed over to him. It is learned that Chandrasekhar Bawankule or Pravin Datke are in the lead in the Guardian Minister’s race.