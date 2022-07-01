Hot topic: Who will be Nagpur’s Guardian Minister? Bawankule or Datke?

Advertisement

Nagpur: Entire Maharashtra was stunned following unprecedented developments in the politics of the state that took place on Thursday evening. Political experts, including the general public, were perplexed. After recovering from yesterday’s shocks, now Nagpurians are in deep ponder. Who will be the Nagpur Guardian Minister? The predictions and plans are making rounds over the next Guardian Minister.

BJP workers are wondering who will be the Guardian Minister of Nagpur district. Devendra Fadanvis has been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and if he is to be replaced by a Guardian Minister, another MLA from Nagpur will have to be made a Cabinet Minister. It is being said that the name of MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who was the Guardian Minister from 2014 to 2019, is at the forefront. It is learned that the name of BJP City President MLA Pravin Datke is also being considered.