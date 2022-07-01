Nagpur has 121 ‘unauthorized’ religious structures: RTI

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has stated that there are a total 121 unauthorised religious structures in the Second Capital of the State, in a reply to an application filed by Abhay Kolarkar under Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Kolarkar had sought information on the status of unauthorized religious structures in Nagpur. In reply, NMC stated that these unauthorised religious structures included Hindu, Muslim, and Buddhist structures.