Nagpur has 121 ‘unauthorized’ religious structures: RTI

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has stated that there are a total 121 unauthorised religious structures in the Second Capital of the State, in a reply to an application filed by Abhay Kolarkar under Right to Information (RTI) Act.
Kolarkar had sought information on the status of unauthorized religious structures in Nagpur. In reply, NMC stated that these unauthorised religious structures included Hindu, Muslim, and Buddhist structures.
Kolarkar had also sought information as to when the survey of these religious structures was done, and how many of these structures were on NMC’s reserved land, and how many places of worship had installed loudspeakers without obtaining necessary permission.
In reply, NMC expressed inability to provide the said information to Kolarkar as it was not available ‘in the form of records’.