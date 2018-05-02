Nuisance Detection Squads punish 23,970 violators, recover Rs 2.66 crore fine in 3 years

Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squads formed by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) punished 23,970 erring citizens for various offences and recovered Rs 2.66 crore towards fine from them. The action proved to be a deterrent for the offending citizens indulging in ‘bad habits’.

The Nuisance Detection Squads (NDS) were established about three years to enforce rule of law and ensure citizens abide by it. Mostly ex-servicemen were roped in for NDS, set up on December 11, 2017, and initially 41 persons were appointed. On September 16, 2019, 46 more ex-servicemen were appointed to give more hands to the Nuisance Detection Squads. Each of the squads has one leader and each of the 10 Zones has one squad and has 76 security assistants.

During their daily visits across length and breadth of city, the squad, on finding cases of violation, issues notices and imposes fine if remedial measures are not taken by the violator. The fine was hiked threefold from April 2018 to make citizens obey the laws. NMC has listed 21 violations that would lead to action on part of Nuisance Squads.

For dumping of building material on roads without permission action is taken if it is not removed within 48 hours of issuance of notice and so far fine of Rs 18.78 lakh was collected from violators. Thereafter, topping the list is Rs 23.32 lakh for other violations not mentioned in the list, including Rs 78,500 for spitting in public places, Rs 1,94,300 for urinating in open, Rs 9,63,900 from for dirtying public places from stall owners, Rs 39,000 for throwing waste on footpaths, Rs 32,600 from people dumping material in open, Rs 5.60 lakh from people educational institutions, Rs 1.91 from hospitals, Rs 9.88 lakh from malls, restaurants, lodging, boarding, hotels, theatre, caterers and hall owners.

A fine of Rs 36,500 was recovered for unauthorised advertising, Rs 6,65,300 for putting pandals on roads, Rs 1.41 lakh for tying animals at public places, Rs 1,38,500 from meat sellers for dumping waste in open, Rs 1,69,000 for improper disposal of medical waste, and Rs 6,91,000 from garage owners.

The total fine recovered during last three years is Rs 2.66 crore and it includes Rs 44 lakh post ban on plastic by State Government.