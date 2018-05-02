Inhuman act: 3 puppies poisoned to death in Trimurti Nagar

Nagpur: In yet another act of insanity, dog poisoning was reported in Trimurti Nagar on Sunday. Three puppies were poisoned to death by some unidentified person or persons probably to get rid of the stray animals. An animal lover Runa Chaudhary, residing at Chintamani Apartment in Trimurti Nagar, has filed an FIR with Pratap Nagar Police Station and has demanded strict action against the perpetrator of the crime.

According to the Founder of ‘Save Speechless Organisation’ Smita Mire, they got a call from one of volunteers at around 10 pm on Sunday that all three pups were missing and now found dead near a roadside. She had rescued those pups from garbage bin around 2 months ago in very bad condition in heavy rain. Some unidentified person dumped the puppies in garbage.

The organisation was planning for their adoption and wanted them to be healthy and vaccinated before adoption. Those pups were friendly with the society and used to stay in parking area.

However, a woman residing in totally different building and premises used to fight with the organisation’s volunteer and insisted to get rid the puppies. When the voulenteers refused, that woman dumped those pups in garbage again. When the volunteers tried to prevail over the woman by citing the laws for animal rights she kept silent for few days but they found the pups dead on Sunday.

Along with other members of the society, the volunteers called the police who conducted panchnama and sought a post mortem report. Initially cops refused to file an FIR but later after hours of arguments and efforts, they finally agreed to file the FIR at 3 am.