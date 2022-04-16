Chinmoy Gotmare is new Nagpur Smart City CEO

Advertisement

Nagpur: Chinmoy Gotmare has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL).

Hailing originally from Kalmeshwar Tehsil in Nagpur District, Gotmare completed his entire education from Nagpur. A 2009 batch officer of Assam-Meghalaya IAS cadre, Gotmare was earlier Deputy Director General in Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune.

The current CEO Bhuvaneshwari S was shifted as Director General of Vanamati a few days back. She has since then been holding additional charge of NSSCDCL.

