NU officials extend help in maintaining social distancing

Nagpur: At least 100 officials of Nagpur University commonly known as Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj University are helping District Administration in maintaining social distancing norms, essential to control novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) during the process of food grains distribution across the city.

Following the lockdown as the gates of NU campus are closed, the admin staff along with several other officials of the university came together to help District Administration during the global pandemic crises.

District Administration has been distributing food grains to poor across the city. This process has often lead into mass gatherings causing violations of social distancing. It is when NU officials decided to play key role in maintaining social distancing during the distribution process.