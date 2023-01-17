NTSW’s “RISING STAR 2.0” Vidarbha Level Skating Championship on 22nd January

NIKHILESH TABHANE SKATES WORLD announces its 2nd edition of Mega Speed Skating event “RISING STAR 2.0” on 22nd January,2023 at NIT International Skating Track ,Gandhi Nagar ,Nagpur. The event is approved by NDRSA – Nagpur District Roller Skating Association and will be conducted on Vidarbha level . There will be 2 races for all categories of skates such as Beginners,Quads,Basic inline and Inline. “The main objective behind the event is to develop racing skills among skaters in Nagpur region” said NTSW branch Head NishantTabhane.

The age groups for the championship starts from 4yrs till 16yrs& above. Participants have to submit the form along with age proof, passport size photo and entry fees as per category. The last Date for entry is 18th January.

For any kind of query contact on +91-9370462675.

