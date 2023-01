KKM-5: Gupte becomes Khasdar Shree in bodybuilding

Nagpur: Prathamesh Gupte from Pimpri-Chinchwad was declared as Khasdar Shree during the bodybuilding competition organised under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur.

Prathamesh performed well in the 70 kgs category. Kolhapur’s Vishal Sinha was declared as the best poser of the competition. Prizes were given by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. On the occasion, Sandip Joshi, Rajendra Satpurkar, Rajesh Sawant, Abhishek Karimwar, Dr Piyush Ambulkar and others were present.

Results:

55 kgs: Ashish Bariya (Chandrapur), Hanuman Bhagar (Raigad), Gitesh More (Raigad).

60 kgs: Ganesh Patil (Raigad), Jayesh Kadam (Palghar), Pratik Mahajan (Raigad).

65 kgs: Abhishek Pawar, Kunal Karveer (Thane), Salim Sheikh (Akola).

70 kgs: Prathamesh Gupte (Pimpri-Chinchwad), Mahendra Gaikwad (Raigad), Suresh Pandey (Akola).

75 kgs: Uday Ghewre (Raigad), Rohit Murudkar (Mumbai),Vishal Sinha (Kolhapur).

80 kgs:Prashant Khunnkar (Kolhapur), Swapnil Adhail (Palghar), Harshal Yavale (Amravati).

85 kgs: BharatBodele (Nagpur), Harpal Rajput(Dhule),Amit Satam (Mumbai).

85 kgs and above: Vijay Bhoyar (Amravati), Akash Rajput (Amravati) SarveshShahu (Amravati).

Poorvi Kaur clinches twin titles in Table Tennis

Poorvi Kaur Renu claimed twin titles in the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’s table tennis event held at Ram Jivan Chaudhary Hall in Mahal. Poorvi clinched the Under11 and Under-13 girls singles titles to run away with two crowns.

In the Under-11 final, she defeated Kavita Nandeshwar 11-05, 11-08, 11-03. Later in the Under-13 she beat the same rival with a 11-08, 11-05, 11-09 verdict. Adi Chitnis clinched the boys Under-19 title defeating Arush Meshram 11-09, 12-10, 11-06 while in girls U-19, the title went to Gyaneshwari Patharkar who got the better of Utsavi Deshmukh 11-04, 11- 08, 11-06.

Surajsingh Yeotikar, Pramod Chikle, Prakash More, Deepak Kanetkar, Laxmikant Kirpane, Rajesh Mopkar were present during the prize distribution programme.

Results:

U-11 Girls: Poorvi Kaur Renu bt Kavita Nandeshwar 11-05, 11-08, 11- 03.

Boys: Karan Kashyap bt Anmol Warhade 17-15, 08-11, 11-05, 11-08. Girls U-13: Poorvi Kaur Renu bt Kavita Nandeshwar 11-08, 11-05, 11- 09. Boys: Purabsingh Renu bt Sarth Shastri 11-09, 16-14, 11- 09. Girls U-15: Sharvari Khobragade bt Anvesh Kashyap 11-06, 1105, 07-11, 12- 10. Boys: Shrivar Kumre bt Sarth Shastri 06-11, 11-03, 11-09, 11- 05. Girls U-17: Anvesha Kashyap bt Unnati Sakhare 11- 06, 11-07, 11-09. Boys: Tejas Wasnikar bt Arush Meshram 11-06, 11-09, 06-11, 08-11, 11- 01. Girls U-19: Gyaneshwari Patharkar bt Utsavi Deshmukh 11-04, 11-08, 11-06. Boys: Adi Chitnis bt Arush Meshram 11- 0, 12-10, 11-06.

