NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town

Many interesting facts and figures came out after Nagpur Today had a candid conversation with Sandip Ssingh(producer of Bhoomi, Marry Com, Modi and more) and Raaj Shaandaliyaa, (Writer and Director of DREAM GIRL).

During lockdown Raaj kept himself busy in writing some more good scripts and helping his better half for other works. While Sandip is reading scripts and planning for his upcoming projects. During the chat the two starts also expressed that they have been initiating social works by reach out to those in need.

Asking about there choice of working with Actors.

Sandip said he would love to work with Hritik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. And Raaj express his will to work with Manoj Bajpai and Amitab Bacchan.

Amid conversation both Sandip and Raaj shared many funny incidents of there life and some interesting facts about lockdown and Bollywood industry.

Check out the video here:

-Farhan Kazi