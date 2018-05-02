Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 18th, 2020
    Happening Nagpur | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town

    Many interesting facts and figures came out after Nagpur Today had a candid conversation with Sandip Ssingh(producer of Bhoomi, Marry Com, Modi and more) and Raaj Shaandaliyaa, (Writer and Director of DREAM GIRL).

    During lockdown Raaj kept himself busy in writing some more good scripts and helping his better half for other works. While Sandip is reading scripts and planning for his upcoming projects. During the chat the two starts also expressed that they have been initiating social works by reach out to those in need.

    Asking about there choice of working with Actors.
    Sandip said he would love to work with Hritik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. And Raaj express his will to work with Manoj Bajpai and Amitab Bacchan.

    Amid conversation both Sandip and Raaj shared many funny incidents of there life and some interesting facts about lockdown and Bollywood industry.

    Check out the video here:

    -Farhan Kazi

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Maharashtra News
    कन्हान च्या सात कि मी आतील गाव सिमा सिल करण्यात आल्या
    कन्हान च्या सात कि मी आतील गाव सिमा सिल करण्यात आल्या
    गठई कामगार आणि नाभिक समाजाची आर्थिक कुचंबणा : बावनकुळे
    गठई कामगार आणि नाभिक समाजाची आर्थिक कुचंबणा : बावनकुळे
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया- पुलिस छापा : 1900 लीटर कैरोसिन बरामद
    गोंदिया- पुलिस छापा : 1900 लीटर कैरोसिन बरामद
    पेंच नेशनल पार्क में बाघ शावक की हुई मौत..
    पेंच नेशनल पार्क में बाघ शावक की हुई मौत..
    Trending News
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: Four more test positive, tally jumps to 63
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: Four more test positive, tally jumps to 63
    Covid-19 Outbreak : 2 wards under Mangalwari, Dharampeth zones sealed in Nagpur
    Covid-19 Outbreak : 2 wards under Mangalwari, Dharampeth zones sealed in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Tiger mauls woman to death in Nagzira wilds
    Tiger mauls woman to death in Nagzira wilds
    One more Covid +ve in Nagpur, Cases now at 59
    One more Covid +ve in Nagpur, Cases now at 59
    Trending In Nagpur
    गठई कामगार आणि नाभिक समाजाची आर्थिक कुचंबणा : बावनकुळे
    गठई कामगार आणि नाभिक समाजाची आर्थिक कुचंबणा : बावनकुळे
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाने केले 125 लिटर मोहा दारू जप्त
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाने केले 125 लिटर मोहा दारू जप्त
    महासंकटाच्या काळात ‘मैत्री’चा आधार
    महासंकटाच्या काळात ‘मैत्री’चा आधार
    डासांमार्फत होणा-या आजारांच्या प्रतिबंधासाठी मनपाची स्वच्छता मोहिम
    डासांमार्फत होणा-या आजारांच्या प्रतिबंधासाठी मनपाची स्वच्छता मोहिम
    लेकिन ! उनका क्या जो केवल किराये के पैसों पर ही है निर्भर
    लेकिन ! उनका क्या जो केवल किराये के पैसों पर ही है निर्भर
    Video: Stern action on lockdown violators in Gittikhadan
    Video: Stern action on lockdown violators in Gittikhadan
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    नागपुर यूनिवर्सिटी जरूरतमंद विद्यार्थियों को देगी खाना और अनाज की मदद
    नागपुर यूनिवर्सिटी जरूरतमंद विद्यार्थियों को देगी खाना और अनाज की मदद
    Tiger mauls woman to death in Nagzira wilds
    Tiger mauls woman to death in Nagzira wilds
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: Four more test positive, tally jumps to 63
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: Four more test positive, tally jumps to 63
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145