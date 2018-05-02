Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Apr 18th, 2020
    National News

    Maharashtra Govt Prohibits Delivery of Newspapers and Magazines to Contain Covid-19 Spread

    The Maharashtra government on Saturday said door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines was prohibited as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

    The state government issued consolidated guidelines to control the spread of the pandemic and gave details about the services which will be partially resumed from April 20.

    Although the print media has been exempted from the lockdown from April 20 onwards, door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines will be prohibited, given the extent of the spread, the government stated.

