NT Exclusive: ‘Out of Covid Parole’, notorious Vijay Mate fooling Nagpur Police, Aurangabad Jail Authorities!

Nagpur: Vijay Mate, one of the key accused in the sensational Pintu Shirke murder, is reportedly evading arrest by fooling both Nagpur Police and Aurangabad Central Jail authorities on various pretexts, revealed the investigation conducted by Nagpur Today.

Mate, former corporator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) along with goon Raju Bhadre, Umesh Dahake, Kiran Kaithe, Dinesh Gayaki, Ritesh Gawande and Kamlesh Nimbarte was convicted by the Supreme Court (SC) in the Swapnil alias Pintu Shirke murder case. Shirke was lynched inside District and Sessions Court in Nagpur on June 19, 2002. He kept on evading arrest for two-long-years. However, eventually he was arrested and lodged in Aurangabad Central Jail.

Advertisement

During the pandemic, the Government of Maharashtra proposed Covid Parole to contain the spread of virus borne disease in the prison. Following which Mate was released on Covid Parole and remained in the Second Capital of the State. He kept on extending his Covid Parole. Owing to his presence, locals are in a state of fear. In April this year, Government of Maharashtra suspended Covid Parole and asked every inmate outside to report to their respective prison. However, Mate never returned! Instead he started to fabricate stories.

When Nagpur Today spoke to Senior Police Inspector Sakkardara Dhananjay Patil he informed that, “Mate would tell us that he had gone to Aurangabad Central Jail twice, however; the jail authorities refused to take him inside. He would give his writ petition filed in SC as the reason behind the authority’s refusal,” the PI said.

As Mate and Sakkardara PI passed the ball in Aurangabad Central Jail authority’s court, Nagpur Today dialed Aruna Mugutrao, Aurangabad Jail Superintendent, who revealed shocking news that Mate never reported to Aurangabad Prison.

“Mate is lying. He has never come back to Aurangabad Central Jail after Covid Parole. We’ve even written to Nagpur Central Jail, who directed the local police station to investigate the matter but Mate never returned,” she said.

According to sources, Mate was knitting some major conspiracy by evading arrest. To avoid any major incident in the city, Nagpur Police should coordinate with Aurangabad Jail Authorities and should arrest Mate, who is staying right under their nose.

– Ravikant Kamble

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement