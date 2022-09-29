Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit inaugurated Craft Council Expo

NAGPUR: Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit, today, inaugurated “Vasantham”, an exhibition of the various handlooms & handicrafts at Gondwana Gallery, Ramdaspeth, here. The exhibition has been organized by Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP), which is a non-profit organization, aimed at promoting handloom and handicraft.

The event is being organised for the first time in Nagpur. For seven years now this event has been bringing together artisans and weavers with best designers in country to establish linkages between designers and local weavers and crafts persons. Maha Metro has been promoting art and culture in a big way as is reflected in the execution of project in Nagpur.

Advertisement