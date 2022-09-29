Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit inaugurated Craft Council Expo

NAGPUR: Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit, today, inaugurated “Vasantham”, an exhibition of the various handlooms & handicrafts at Gondwana Gallery, Ramdaspeth, here. The exhibition has been organized by Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP), which is a non-profit organization, aimed at promoting handloom and handicraft.
The event is being organised for the first time in Nagpur. For seven years now this event has been bringing together artisans and weavers with best designers in country to establish linkages between designers and local weavers and crafts persons. Maha Metro has been promoting art and culture in a big way as is reflected in the execution of project in Nagpur.
Other than promoting art and culture, Maha Metro is also giving exposure to local artists and promoting local talent. Local populace and artists have been involved in the execution of the project and in giving artistic touch to the project. The artistic creation over pillars or the murals have been done by the local artists.
Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP), which has organised this expo, is affiliated to Crafts Council of India (CCI), which was set up in 1964. Headquartered in Chennai, CCI began as a non-profit organization with ten regional councils that are spread throughout India. All these councils are affiliated to World Crafts Council.
Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) focuses on weavers and artisans. Be it modernizing their tools, taking care of their health, education, promoting their crafts on a global stage, providing design intervention, or enabling training for the next generation, CCAP plays a role in whatever area that it can, to take the heritage crafts and weaves of the region forward.
The depiction of Pola (Cotton Market Square), Marbat (Chitar Oli Square), Mowgli (Automotive Square), People with Tri-colour (Dosar Vaisya Square), Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi (Jhansi Rani Metro Station) is a testimony to this fact that Maha Metro has been promoting art and culture in a big way in Nagpur.
The fact that various themes have been incorporated during the construction of Metro stations is another factor which drives home this point. The forest theme of JP Nagar, the stupa replica at New Airport, youth theme at LAD College, Flock or Flamingos over a pier near Subhash Nagar Metro Station is another example.