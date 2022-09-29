Nagpur Crime Branch nabs 4 for robbing Rs 20 lakh from courier employee in Itwari

Nagpur: The vigilant sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch have nabbed a group of four youth, all aged between 19 and 22, for allegedly attacking a courier employee in the busy Anaj Bazaar area of Itwari in Nagpur on late Tuesday night and robbing him of Rs 20 lakh.
Based on the complaint lodged by Parth Dhashrath Chawla, cops lodged an offence with Lakadganj Police. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the top brass of Nagpur Police swung into action. The matter was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch. The teams of Crime Branch led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Detection Chinmay Pandit toiled hard and nabbed four accused involved in the crime within 24-hours and also recovered cash Rs 13.99 lakh along with the vehicle used in the crime.
The arrested accused have been identified as Aaryan Mahendra Padole (19), a resident of Maskasath, Pachpaoli, Kunal Chandrabhan Bokde (19), a resident of Tandapeth, Pachpaoli, Aditya Deepak Kotiwan, a resident of New Somwaripeth, Sakkardara, and Pranay Ashok Lanjewar (22), a resident of Belenagar, Kalamna. The manhunt for the absconding accused Manya Bhute, a resident of Tandapeth, Pachpaoli, is still on.
Cops have also booked Atharva Vilasrao Akaskar (21), a resident of Ramnagar, Pachpaoli, Sameer Ahmad alias Sonu Noor Mohammad (22), a resident of Bada Tajbagh, Sakkardara, Piyush Deepak Dhargawe (20), a resident of Wakilpeth, Imamwada and Athrava Vijay Dahe (18), a resident of Raut Chowk, Shantinagar for helping the main accused in the crime.
This incident had triggered panic among the business community in the commercial hub of the city. It was speculated that the amount was in connection with the ‘hawala’ racket.
Notably, around seven courier Angadiyas are operating in Bhutada Chamber of the Anaj Market. This building is “famous” for hawala business. Parth Chawla, who works with a businessman Kamal Prajapati, came out of the office at 8 pm with the money in the bag on Tuesday. At the same time, the gang of masked goons surrounded Parth near the building and bashed him up. Soon after, the miscreants snatched the cash bag from Parth and fled the spot. Many onlookers were present at the spot when the accused attacked Parth. However, no one intervened in the matter.