Nagpur Crime Branch nabs 4 for robbing Rs 20 lakh from courier employee in Itwari

Nagpur: The vigilant sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch have nabbed a group of four youth, all aged between 19 and 22, for allegedly attacking a courier employee in the busy Anaj Bazaar area of Itwari in Nagpur on late Tuesday night and robbing him of Rs 20 lakh.

Based on the complaint lodged by Parth Dhashrath Chawla, cops lodged an offence with Lakadganj Police. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the top brass of Nagpur Police swung into action. The matter was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch. The teams of Crime Branch led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Detection Chinmay Pandit toiled hard and nabbed four accused involved in the crime within 24-hours and also recovered cash Rs 13.99 lakh along with the vehicle used in the crime.

