NT Exclusive: Suspended cop Sundarde was kingpin in recruitment racket busted in Nagpur

Nagpur: As a government exam-rigging and solvers’ gang involving dummy candidates and high-tech gadgets busted by Bajaj Nagar Police has sent ripples in academic sector; a shocking discovery made by the cops revealed that an ex-cop of Aurangabad Police Department — Punamsingh Harsingh Sundarde – was the kingpin of this racket. Sundarde had several offences registered against, following which Aurangabad Police had expelled him from his duties.

Bajaj Nagar Police team busted a racket involving hi-tech gadgets and dummy candidates to solve question papers for various competitive examinations for Government jobs. The six persons have been booked in this connection under Sections 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Accused Keshav Borkar, who is originally a native of Yavatmal and currently a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, came in the contact with the accused Premsingh Ramsingh Rajput (29), a resident of Aurangabad, who works as a clerk with NHAI, Pratapsingh Dhondiraam Dulhat (25), a resident of Jalna and Poonamsingh Harsingh Sundarde (34), a resident of Aurangabad and a former employee of Aurangabad Police with the help of his old friend Hansaraaj Mohan Rathod (62), a resident of Yavatmal. Dulhat, Rajput and Sundarde had promised Keshav to secure a government job for his son Indrajeet in exchange of Rs4.5 lakh. They also assured him to pay once Indrajeet receives a joining letter from the government.

The gang used high tech instruments like shirt fitted with communication devices, mini earphones to facilitate cheating for candidates. The matter came to fore when Indrajeet, who bagged government job following this process came to Bajaj Nagar Police Station for verification. Cops grew suspicious after they found variations in his signature. Following which cops scanned the CCTV footage only to discover that some impersonator had appeared for Indrajeet who helped him secured the job, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Noorul Hasan on Thursday.

– Ravikant Kamble