Nagpur’s Rajni Barge crowned with India’s Supermodel 2021

Nagpur: Rajni Barge, a 38-year-old woman from the city was recently crowned with India’s Supermodel 2021 at the grand finale organized by Dream Production House in Lucknow. Rajni received the award at the hands of MTV host Ranvijaysingh at JBR Hotel in Lucknow. Renowned Bollywood celebrities like Prince Narula, Yuvika Chodhary, Karan Kundra, Rohit Khandelwal and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Rajni, a resident of Manish Nagar who works with Shriram Finance in the city, was the only one contestant from the city. She first secured her position as one of the seven finalists before winning the title of India’s Supermodel 2021.

Sharad Choudhary, owner of Dream Productions House worked hard for the success of the programme.