Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 12th, 2020
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Mumbai CP’s family-run firm got govt contract under BJP rule

    Mumbai: A firm owned by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve’s son and wife was awarded a contract of digitisation of the city police’s official records by the previous BJP government in Maharashtra, according to media reports sources said on Wednesday.

    However, when Barve was asked about it, he said the firm offered its services free of cost and there was no question of any financial gains to it.

    The project of police records’ digitisation was awarded to CrispQ Information Technologies Pvt Ltd for five years by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government before the state Assembly polls were held in October last year, the sources said.

    The company is owned by Barve’s son Sumukh Barve and wife Sharmila Barve. The firm sent a proposal on September 30, 2019 to the state government, offering its service “pro bono” (work undertaken voluntarily and without payment) to provide paperless office system to the Mumbai Police through a software called ‘Notesheet Plus’, an official said. A copy of the proposal was marked to the Chief Minister’s Office, he said.

    Records, complaints and service documents of the Mumbai Police personnel were to be digitised with the help of the specified software, the official said.

    The proposal was approved by the government as the company was going to do the work for free, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office was also directed to finalise the number of units and files for the digitisation work, the official said. However, the project did not start due to some technical issues, he added.

    When contacted, Barve said, “The company had offered its service ‘pro bono’ and it was for the benefit of the Mumbai Police.” The software, which was offered to be used by the company, is free and there is no question of any financial gains to the firm, he said. Barve is retiring from service on February 29

    Happening Nagpur
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies 194th Spot
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies 194th Spot
    Nagpur Crime News
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon
    Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon
    Maharashtra News
    विकून टाक’ मधील ‘जय -विरु’
    विकून टाक’ मधील ‘जय -विरु’
    चंद्रशेखर बावनकुलेंची नागपुर जिल्ह्याच्या विकासासाठी 925 करोड़ रुपयांची मागणी
    चंद्रशेखर बावनकुलेंची नागपुर जिल्ह्याच्या विकासासाठी 925 करोड़ रुपयांची मागणी
    Hindi News
    नागरिकों को झटका: 5.8 प्रतिशत बिजली दर बढ़ाने की तैयारी में महावितरण
    नागरिकों को झटका: 5.8 प्रतिशत बिजली दर बढ़ाने की तैयारी में महावितरण
    वर्दी हुई शर्मसार, रक्षक बना भक्षक
    वर्दी हुई शर्मसार, रक्षक बना भक्षक
    Trending News
    Consumers in for a shock: MSEDCL mulls 5.8% hike in power tariff
    Consumers in for a shock: MSEDCL mulls 5.8% hike in power tariff
    Nagpur traders react as 24 carat jewellery to go off stores by Jan 2021
    Nagpur traders react as 24 carat jewellery to go off stores by Jan 2021
    Featured News
    AAP victory is Kejriwal’s gift to wife on birthday
    AAP victory is Kejriwal’s gift to wife on birthday
    Atishi Marlena leads
    Atishi Marlena leads
    Trending In Nagpur
    Mpl Commissioner Mundhe makes a surprise inspection of Bhandewadi Dumping Yard
    Mpl Commissioner Mundhe makes a surprise inspection of Bhandewadi Dumping Yard
    नागरिकों को झटका: 5.8 प्रतिशत बिजली दर बढ़ाने की तैयारी में महावितरण
    नागरिकों को झटका: 5.8 प्रतिशत बिजली दर बढ़ाने की तैयारी में महावितरण
    चंद्रशेखर बावनकुलेंची नागपुर जिल्ह्याच्या विकासासाठी 925 करोड़ रुपयांची मागणी
    चंद्रशेखर बावनकुलेंची नागपुर जिल्ह्याच्या विकासासाठी 925 करोड़ रुपयांची मागणी
    Consumers in for a shock: MSEDCL mulls 5.8% hike in power tariff
    Consumers in for a shock: MSEDCL mulls 5.8% hike in power tariff
    मुंढे ने किया भांडेवाड़ी डंपिंग यार्ड का औचक निरीक्षण
    मुंढे ने किया भांडेवाड़ी डंपिंग यार्ड का औचक निरीक्षण
    NSSCDCL CEO Ramnath Sonawane resigns
    NSSCDCL CEO Ramnath Sonawane resigns
    मुंबई के लिए 3, नाशिक के लिए 2 ट्रेन, तो वही दरभंगा एक्सप्रेस में बढाए डिब्बे
    मुंबई के लिए 3, नाशिक के लिए 2 ट्रेन, तो वही दरभंगा एक्सप्रेस में बढाए डिब्बे
    सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी को मिल रही सरकारी सुविधाएं
    सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी को मिल रही सरकारी सुविधाएं
    Bikes ram into one another, 2 killed
    Bikes ram into one another, 2 killed
    Electric wires worth Rs 50,000 looted from man
    Electric wires worth Rs 50,000 looted from man
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145