NSKA India members excel KIO Refereeship Seminar and Exam

Nagpur: The first Vidarbha region Karate Referee/Judge/Coach Seminar and Exam was organised by Karate Maharashtra Association at Wardha District on October 16, 2022.

Referee/Judge/Coach Seminar and Exam was conducted under the watchful eye of General Secretary of Karate Maharashtra Association Shihan Sandeep Gade, Treasurer Shihan Sandip Waghchure, Member Shihan Rajesh Gade. The seminar was conducted by WKF Judge Shihan Anup Dethe.

In this Seminar and Exam, total 13 members of NSKA India participated and successfully passed KIO Judge Examination and promoted to Next Grade under the guidance of President and Chief instructor of National Shotokan Karate Association of India Shihan Sanjay Ingole.

Results are:

Sensei Mohit Pandiya, Sensei Devish Katare, Sensei Amol Yuwnate, Sensei Parag Mule, Sensei Himanshu Dane, Sensei Akshay Pathrabe passed Kumite Judge A Grade Examination and Sensei Shyamsunder Verma, Sensei Krunal Borkar, Sensei Sushant Zade, Sensei Sachin Borkar, Sensei Harshal Dardemal, Sensei Saket Papewar passed Kumite Judge B Grade Exam.

The seminar and exam was successfully conducted with co-operation of Shihan Zakhir Khan, Sensei Nilesh Raut, Sensei Shabir Shah, and others.

