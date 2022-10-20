NMC takes action against use of banned plastic, dumping construction material on roads

Nagpur: Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) took action against 9 establishments on Wednesday and collected a fine of 1 lakh.

In Nehru Nagar, Gandhibagh and Mangalwari Zones, the NDS initiated action against 4 establishments in connection with banned plastic bags and a fine of Rs.25,000 was recovered and 12 kg of plastic was seized.

Advertisement

A fine of Rs 20,000 was collected by the NDS from Rubab Collection at Wathoda Square in Nehru Nagar Zone and a fine of Rs 5000 was recovered. In Gandhibagh Zone, action was taken against Virendra Traders at Itwari and Patel Infratech Traders at Queta Colony. A fine of Rs 10,000 was recovered from the two firms.

Action was taken against Viraswamy South Indian Restaurant at Mount Road, Sadar under Mangalwari Zone and a fine of Rs 10,000 was collected. Similarly, action was taken against Shivalaya Infrastructure at Ward No.32, Shirdi Nagar under Hanumannagar Zone for spreading construction materials along the road and a fine of Rs.10,000 was collected.

Action was taken against Anandraj Constructions of Ward No.17, Vanjari Nagar under Dhantoli zone for spreading construction materials along the road and a fine of Rs.10,000 was recovered. Action was taken against Sairam Generic Medical Stores at Ramana Maroti Chowk under Nehrunagar Zone for throwing bio-medical waste along with general waste and a fine of Rs.40,000 was collected.

Action was taken against Srikant Electricals of Tulshibagh under Gandhibagh Zone for spreading huge amount of waste along the road and a fine of Rs.5,000 was collected. Also under Satranjipura Zone. A fine of Rs.10,000 was taken against Lanjewar Builders of Shitlamata Mandir for spreading construction materials along the road. This operation was carried out under the leadership of Veersen Tambe, chief of the Nuisance Detection Squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement