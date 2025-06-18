NRSA players excel, bag 18 gold medals in Rope Skipping

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Rope Skipping Association (NRSA) players have brought immense pride to the city by clinching a total of 18 gold medals at the DSO Divisional Rope Skipping Championship that recently concluded in Chandrapur.

The association’s skippers including Sharwari, Anshika, Prinshika, Anvi, Aaysha, Soumya, Nirman, Samrat, Manthan, Aditya, Tejas and Mayank showcased remarkable talent and dedication, securing 10 gold medals in the master events and eight gold medals in the team events. This outstanding performance is a testament to their relentless practice and team spirit.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The association is proudly supported by Saving Dreamz Foundation and Nagpur Book Club, whose consistent encouragement has played a pivotal role in nurturing these young athletes. All players train under the coaches Ashish Deshpande, Rohit Tokhi and Bhushan Maidule. The association congratulated the players and wished them good luck for upcoming DSO State competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement