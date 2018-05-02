Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Nov 21st, 2019

NRHA celebrates Diwali Milan at Madhuban Village Farm & Resort

Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA), a registered body of Hoteliers in Nagpur celebrated Diwali get together at Madhuban Village Farm & Resorts near Katol, which was attended by its members along with family in large numbers.

Tejinder Singh Renu – president and Deepak Khurana – secretary of the NRHA welcomed the guests and pooja ceremony was conducted by seniors and lady family members.

Games like musical chair, carom, pool-table, cricket, Table Tennis, Football, and housie were conducted by NRHA for its members, which were enjoyed by all with great enthusiasm. Likewise NRHA members fully enjoyed Adventure sports, Swimming, DJ music and dance.

Prominently present in this Diwali get together with family were NRHA Immediate Past President Prakash Trivedi, Vice President Inderjit Singh Baweja, Treasurer Vinod Joshi, Joint Secretaries Deepak Pandey & Nitin Trivedi, NRHA Members Ajay Jaiswal, Vasudeo Trivedi, Vijay Chaurasiya, Shivam Gupta, Dhirubhai Mehta, Madhusudan Trivedi, Adv. Vikram Trivedi, Mahesh Trivedi, Gurbachan Singh Kanwal, Mohan Bundiwal, Chandrakant Chaurasiya, Moiz Fidvi, Suddu Vaidya, Laxmikant Raghtate, Vijay Sawarkar, Manoj Shukla, Abhishek Tiwari, Vishal Jaiswal, Kanhaiya Sharma, Arjun Bundiwal, Raju Awachat, Ramavtar Gupta, Milind Trivedi, Suraj Mudliar, Hitesh Trivedi, Swapnil Upadhyay, Kiran, Khare and others.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Monica Singh Arora wins Mrs Beautiful title at Mrs India Universe pageant
Nagpur’s Monica Singh Arora wins Mrs Beautiful title at Mrs India Universe pageant
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
Murderous attack on youth over rash driving in Kamptee, 3 arrested
Murderous attack on youth over rash driving in Kamptee, 3 arrested
Maharashtra News
कल्याणी सरोदे ला नॅशनल इंडियन ग्लोरी अवार्ड २०१९ चा सन्मान
कल्याणी सरोदे ला नॅशनल इंडियन ग्लोरी अवार्ड २०१९ चा सन्मान
‘बेटी बचाओ’चा संदेश देणाऱ्या राज्यातील पहिल्या म्युरलचे लोकार्पण
‘बेटी बचाओ’चा संदेश देणाऱ्या राज्यातील पहिल्या म्युरलचे लोकार्पण
Hindi News
भारतीय कृषी के भविष्य का अनुभव, अ‍ॅग्रो व्हिजन में
भारतीय कृषी के भविष्य का अनुभव, अ‍ॅग्रो व्हिजन में
जल्द हो सकता है राज्य में सरकार बनाने का ऐलान
जल्द हो सकता है राज्य में सरकार बनाने का ऐलान
Trending News
Maha deal finalised; announcement likely on Fri
Maha deal finalised; announcement likely on Fri
Is newly BVG vehicles collecting garbage sans RTO norms?
Is newly BVG vehicles collecting garbage sans RTO norms?
Featured News
शर्मसार : शिक्षक ही कर रहा था बच्ची का यौन शोषण, मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
शर्मसार : शिक्षक ही कर रहा था बच्ची का यौन शोषण, मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
Amid Maha tussle, Cong-NCP meet likely today
Amid Maha tussle, Cong-NCP meet likely today
Trending In Nagpur
Experience the future of Agriculture at Agro-vision
Experience the future of Agriculture at Agro-vision
भारतीय कृषी के भविष्य का अनुभव, अ‍ॅग्रो व्हिजन में
भारतीय कृषी के भविष्य का अनुभव, अ‍ॅग्रो व्हिजन में
NRHA celebrates Diwali Milan at Madhuban Village Farm & Resort
NRHA celebrates Diwali Milan at Madhuban Village Farm & Resort
‘बेटी बचाओ’चा संदेश देणाऱ्या राज्यातील पहिल्या म्युरलचे लोकार्पण
‘बेटी बचाओ’चा संदेश देणाऱ्या राज्यातील पहिल्या म्युरलचे लोकार्पण
अर्थसहाय्यातून दिव्यांग बांधव होणार स्वावलंबी
अर्थसहाय्यातून दिव्यांग बांधव होणार स्वावलंबी
पोलिस मित्राच्या मदतीने वाहन तपासणे आले अंगलट
पोलिस मित्राच्या मदतीने वाहन तपासणे आले अंगलट
छबन अंजनकर, लता राजपूत, नरेंद्र पाटील, प्रमोद काळबांडे, डॉ. प्रमोद पोतदार यांना सी. मो. झाडे फाऊंडेशनचे पुरस्कार जाहीर
छबन अंजनकर, लता राजपूत, नरेंद्र पाटील, प्रमोद काळबांडे, डॉ. प्रमोद पोतदार यांना सी. मो. झाडे फाऊंडेशनचे पुरस्कार जाहीर
कामगार प्रतिनिधींना सूचना न देताच कामावरून काढले — शिवम् फूडस् प्रशासनाचा हेकेखोरीपणा
कामगार प्रतिनिधींना सूचना न देताच कामावरून काढले — शिवम् फूडस् प्रशासनाचा हेकेखोरीपणा
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
महाराष्ट्र के सियासी घमासान के बीच पीएम मोदी और शरद पवार की मुलाकात खत्म
महाराष्ट्र के सियासी घमासान के बीच पीएम मोदी और शरद पवार की मुलाकात खत्म
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145