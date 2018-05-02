NRHA celebrates Diwali Milan at Madhuban Village Farm & Resort

Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA), a registered body of Hoteliers in Nagpur celebrated Diwali get together at Madhuban Village Farm & Resorts near Katol, which was attended by its members along with family in large numbers.

Tejinder Singh Renu – president and Deepak Khurana – secretary of the NRHA welcomed the guests and pooja ceremony was conducted by seniors and lady family members.

Games like musical chair, carom, pool-table, cricket, Table Tennis, Football, and housie were conducted by NRHA for its members, which were enjoyed by all with great enthusiasm. Likewise NRHA members fully enjoyed Adventure sports, Swimming, DJ music and dance.

Prominently present in this Diwali get together with family were NRHA Immediate Past President Prakash Trivedi, Vice President Inderjit Singh Baweja, Treasurer Vinod Joshi, Joint Secretaries Deepak Pandey & Nitin Trivedi, NRHA Members Ajay Jaiswal, Vasudeo Trivedi, Vijay Chaurasiya, Shivam Gupta, Dhirubhai Mehta, Madhusudan Trivedi, Adv. Vikram Trivedi, Mahesh Trivedi, Gurbachan Singh Kanwal, Mohan Bundiwal, Chandrakant Chaurasiya, Moiz Fidvi, Suddu Vaidya, Laxmikant Raghtate, Vijay Sawarkar, Manoj Shukla, Abhishek Tiwari, Vishal Jaiswal, Kanhaiya Sharma, Arjun Bundiwal, Raju Awachat, Ramavtar Gupta, Milind Trivedi, Suraj Mudliar, Hitesh Trivedi, Swapnil Upadhyay, Kiran, Khare and others.