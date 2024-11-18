NRHA celebrates Diwali Milan

Advertisement

Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA), a registered body of Hoteliers in Nagpur celebrated Diwali get together at Dwarka Garden Restaurant, Wardha Road, Nagpur, which was attended by its members along with family in large numbers.

Tejinder Singh Renu – president and Deepak Khurana – secretary of the NRHA welcomed the guests and Laxmi Pooja ceremony was conducted by members of the NRHA.

Games like housie, Best Dressed Couple, Bangle and Balloon, Ice Breakers, Advertise Tag Line and Fataka Show were conducted by NRHA for its members, which were enjoyed by all with great enthusiasm.

Prominently present in this Diwali get together with family were NRHA Immediate Past President Prakash Trivedi, Vice President Inderjit Singh Baweja, Joint Secretaries Nitin Trivedi & Afzal Mitha, NRHA Members Santosh Gupta, Tarun Motwani, Govind Mudliar, Vishal Jaiswal, Shivam Gupta, Rishi Tuli, Nitin Mehta, Vijay Sawarkar, Arjun Bundiwal, Vinod Chaurasiya, Chandrakant Chaurasiya, Mahesh Trivedi, Murtuza Fidvi, Moiz Fidvi, Manoj Shukla, Kanhaiya Sharma, Anis Opai, Manoj Awachat, Vinod Agrawal, Lokesh Trivedi, Jainarayan Gupta, Kaustubh Trivedi, Rachit Tiwari, Jai Trivedi, Mohak Kewalramani and others.