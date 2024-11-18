Your Vote is Precious, Ensure You Cast It: Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary

Advertisement

Nagpur- Voting is a vital right in a democracy, where every vote holds equal significance. “Your one vote is invaluable, so make sure to cast it,” urged Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary.

With the Maharashtra Assembly Elections scheduled for **Wednesday, November 20, 2024**, Dr. Chaudhary has called on Nagpur citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. He encouraged all voters in the city to visit their respective polling stations in large numbers and cast their votes on election day. “To strengthen democracy in our country and state, every single vote matters. It is imperative for every citizen to exercise their voting rights,” he added.

The administration has ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place at polling stations across the city for November 20. Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Voters can easily locate their polling stations using the ‘Voter Helpline’ app, which can be downloaded for assistance.

Appealing to citizens to take full advantage of the facilities provided and fulfill their democratic duty, the additional commissioners of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Ms. Anchal Goyal and Mr. Ajay Chartankar, expressed confidence that the proactive participation of citizens will significantly increase voter turnout in Nagpur city.