Maha poll: Dry days in Nagpur; liquor shops to remain closed for 4 days

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur and other cities in Maharashtra will observe several dry days in November due to the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Election Commission of India has mandated these dry days to ensure peaceful and orderly voting.

Dry days are designated dates when alcohol sales are banned in a region. These restrictions are usually put in place during key national, religious, or cultural events and during elections to maintain order and avoid disruptions.

Today’s Rate Mon 18 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,100 /- Gold 22 KT 69,800 /- Silver / Kg 90,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Election Commission has set the following dry days for liquor sales in Maharashtra:

• November 18: No alcohol sales after 6 pm.

• November 19: Complete ban throughout the day, one day before voting.

• November 20: Alcohol sales banned until 6 pm on polling day.

• November 23: Ban until 6 pm as election results are announced.

These measures are in place to ensure peaceful elections and responsible participation by citizens.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 20, with all 288 constituencies voting on the same day. The results will be announced on November 23.