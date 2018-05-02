Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 24th, 2019

No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Amid concerns over NRC, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has reportedly said that not a single Hindu will have to leave the country.

The RSS chief is believed to have said this during a closed-door meeting of the RSS and its affiliates in Kolkata, reported PTI. This was the first meeting by the RSS chief in West Bengal after the BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The final National Register of Citizens in Assam was released on August 31. About 19 lakh people were excluded from the list, including 12 lakh Hindus.

“Hindus not listed in the final NRC in Assam need not worry. The RSS will stand by them…. Hindus anywhere in this country need not worry about NRC,” Bhagwat said, as reported by The Telegraph.

At a recently held three-day annual coordination meeting of the RSS, several leaders expressed concerns over Hindus being left out of the final NRC list in Assam.

A BJP delegation led by state president Dilip Ghosh also attended the meeting.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has been promising NRC in Bengal for over a year. But as far as West Bengal is concerned, BJP leaders are more intent on CAB first, followed by NRC.

Several leaders present at Sunday’s meeting emphasised on the need for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill ahead of the NRC in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Banerjee has recently assured people that NRC would not be allowed in the state as the BJP would have to get past her if such a plan is there.

Those who are saying NRC will be implemented in West Bengal are only trying to scare the people. Some local BJP leaders are spreading such canards, television channels are continuously telecasting this and the people are getting hurt (because of this), Mamata said.

During her visit to New Delhi, Banerjee had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and raised the issue of the NRC in Assam. She had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and raised the issue of renaming the state.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
भिलगावात भूमिगत गटार योजनेच्या उघड्या नालीने ग्रामस्थांची वाढली डोकेदुखी
भिलगावात भूमिगत गटार योजनेच्या उघड्या नालीने ग्रामस्थांची वाढली डोकेदुखी
रमानगर च्या दोन चोरट्यांना अटक
रमानगर च्या दोन चोरट्यांना अटक
Hindi News
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जमकर बरसे बादल लगा आसमान फटा.
जमकर बरसे बादल लगा आसमान फटा.
Trending News
No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
Featured News
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Trending In Nagpur
House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen
House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
Man’s body found floating in Sakkardara lake
Man’s body found floating in Sakkardara lake
29 से सहकार नगर में शिवयोग नवरात्रि महोत्सव
29 से सहकार नगर में शिवयोग नवरात्रि महोत्सव
बाबा हुजूर को चढ़ाई जा रही खुशबूदार चादरें
बाबा हुजूर को चढ़ाई जा रही खुशबूदार चादरें
सर्व राजकीय पक्षांनी आदर्श आचारसंहितेचे पालन करावे- जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचे आवाहन
सर्व राजकीय पक्षांनी आदर्श आचारसंहितेचे पालन करावे- जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचे आवाहन
प्रचारसाहित्य छपाईपूर्वी समितीकडून प्रमाणीत करुन घ्यावे
प्रचारसाहित्य छपाईपूर्वी समितीकडून प्रमाणीत करुन घ्यावे
दबाव के बाद कई स्कूलों में कामचलाऊ PTA
दबाव के बाद कई स्कूलों में कामचलाऊ PTA
1.45 लाख के जेवर पर हाथ साफ
1.45 लाख के जेवर पर हाथ साफ
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145