Two con men dupe job seekers of Rs 28 lakh on pretext of job in Railways

Nagpur: Two con men cheated many job seekers to the tune of Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs in Railways.

The two accused have been identified as Surendra Telang (52), a resident of Sitabuldi and Dinesh Prasad (45), a native of West Bengal.

According to Sitabuldi police, one of the victims, Vijay Marotrao Sakharkar (27), a resident of Plot No 26, Aradhana Nagar, lodged a complaint saying that the accused duo collected Rs 28 lakh from him and others between 2015 and June 30, 2019 on the pretext of providing jobs in the Railways. After taking the hefty money, the accused duo issued bogus appointment letters to the complainant and others and thus cheated them.

Sitabuldi API Kadam, on the basis of Sakharkar’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against accused Telang and Prasad. Further probe is on.