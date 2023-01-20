Fed up with crimes, furious women in Nagpur’s Rambagh area warn of Akku Yadav like lynching

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra is on the verge of witnessing Akku Yadav like lynching of a goon in Rambagh area in the city as women are very angry following being harassed by the area goons. The women of Rambagh have warned the police that they will take the law into their own hands and eliminate the criminals, a report in a Marathi news channel said.

According to the report, the criminals acts like harassment of girls and women in Rambagh area on Great Nag Road in Imambada police jurisdiction, extortion of money with threat, unannounced curfew forcing everyone to stay inside the house at seven o’clock in the night with knife in hand, breaking the bikes kept outside the house, collecting haptha from shops in the locality, seducing children to drug habits breaking CCTV cameras in the area have become routine.

Fed up with the trouble of this goon, the women have now announced that they will take the law into their own hands and have warned that the goon named Rishikesh Wankhede and his gang should be dealt with quickly, otherwise they will have to take the law into our own hands and eliminate him. Shockingly, the slum where the women expressed their anguish while talking to the Marathi news channel, is just 200 to 300 meters away from the Imamwada Police Station. Residents of the area have complained to the police several times against Wankhede and his gang. But these gangsters escape action and take revenge on the complainants. Therefore, now the women and other people of the area have reached the mentality that they should protect themselves without complaining to the police.

“If our children can’t play outside in the evening, we can’t go out after seven o’clock, we can’t have guests at our house, then we have to take the initiative to improve the environment in the area and for that we have to take the law into our hands and eliminate the gangsters,” thundered the furious women.

According to the report, Rishikesh Wankhede, the main mastermind who created havoc in the Rambagh locality, has escaped from the clutches of the law many times as he is a minor. But he has completed eighteen years of age in November 2022 and according to police sources, strict action will be taken against him. According to information received last week, angry women had laid siege to the police station.

They also warned that if the police administration is unable to take action, hand over the goon to them and they will take care of him. After that, the police administration has come into action mode and has deployed armed police in the area between 9 am and 9 pm. Also, currently four people have been arrested in this case. However, it is known that the minor accomplices of this gangster are still at large and are currently underground.

According to information received from police sources on condition of anonymity, this gangster has been arrested several times in the past. Also, the police administration is also in the mindset of taking strict action against this goon. Women come together when talking to the media. But no one comes forward to speak against him in the court. So, due to lack of evidence, the gangster escapes action and goes back to the criminal activities, the report said

It is pertinent to recall that on August 13, 2004, Bharat Kalicharan also known as Akku Yadav, a gangster, robber, home invader, kidnapper, serial rapist, extortionist, and serial killer, was lynched in a courtroom in broad daylight by a group of dozens of angry women. A bail hearing was scheduled for him on August 13 2004 in Nagpur District Court. Yadav walked in without the slightest remorse, bursting with confidence. Between 2:30 and 3:00 pm, when Yadav appeared, he saw a woman he had raped. He mocked her, called her a prostitute, and shouted that he would rape her again. The police reportedly laughed. Yadav was then lynched by a mob of 200-400 women who showed up armed in the courtroom. He was stabbed at least 70 times, and chili powder and stones were thrown in his face. The chili powder was also thrown into the faces of police officers who guarded him.

