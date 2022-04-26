5 Reasons for Interior Paint Failures

Advertisement

While exterior paint is exposed to a variety of elements and damaging causes, interior wall paint has a much easier time. But even in the controlled environment of a home, paint failures do occur. Understanding the reasons for such failures is the first step towards knowing which kind of paint you should choose and why you need to hire professional painting services like Berger Express Painting.

Here are 5 major paint failure problems and their cure.

1. Moisture

The presence of moisture in the walls can accelerate the separation of the paint coat from the substrate. Two major conditions can be seen here, peeling and blistering. Peeling paint can easily create an unsanitary mess of your beautiful walls. It not only looks ugly, but it is a health hazard too, as falling paint chips can land in your eyes, nose, or food!

Blistering happens when moisture trapped in mortar tries to find a way out, resulting in bulging of the coating. This can also happen when the paint is applied when there is high surface heat. The interior wall paint ultimately peels off. Both blistering and peeling can be commonly seen in bathrooms, trims, sidings, wooden decks, etc.

To avoid this, you need to find scientific waterproofing solutions before you apply interior wall paint. Such solutions are provided by the experts at Berger Paints. They use Berger Home Shield Moisture Meter to map the amount of moisture in your structure and suggest the appropriate treatment. They will prepare your walls perfectly for luxurious topcoats.

2. Insufficient Surface Preparation

Is there a fine, chalky powder on the surface of your paint? This is the chalking paint defect, due to exposure to excessive sunlight, oxygen, or air humidity. White patches on the paint surface can gradually lead to fading of the colour. This problem occurs when:

The paint is applied on a greasy or oily surface, without proper sanding and primer coat

Paint is applied over a partially dried primer coat

Sanding of the previous paint coat is not done

The paint quality poor

Overall, proper surface preparation is essential to prevent chalking. Professional painters use high-quality primer undercoats like Berger BP White Primer (WT), made with special acrylic binder and micro-fine pigments to provide long-lasting results. This Berger interior paint primer is also resistant to chalking.

3. High Humidity and Excessive Condensation

This is also due to excessive moisture, but in the air. In poorly ventilated rooms, high moisture build-up on the walls can only result in blistering and peeling, as well as leaching. This is when you notice paint runs and unsightly stains on the walls.

Latex paints consist of water-soluble surfactants. When this comes in contact with moisture, the surfactants concentrate in one place. They separate from the paint due to lower temperature and settle on the paint coating. The residue stays behind when the moisture dries, causing stains. You might find this commonly in your kitchen, bathrooms, swimming pool area, basement, etc. To prevent this, you need to give plenty of time for the paint to dry before using a shower. It is also recommended to get the house painted in dry weather.

High humidity also causes mildew and fungal growth on the walls. This makes your walls unappealing and is a health hazard.

Using high-quality paints like Berger Silk Glow to prevent these problems. Along with a luxury-rich finish, Silk Glow has anti-fading pigments, bio-resistant additives and damp-resistant properties.

4. Improper Application of Paint

There are plenty of reasons why you should always hire expert painters, who know their products and use the latest application techniques. If suitable technique is not used, the paint can wrinkle. This happens when the first coat of paint is thicker than required and doesn’t dry completely before the second coat is applied. You can see undulating waves on the paint surface. If the painters choose the wrong kind of paint, such as one with high oil content, wrinkling will occur. Painting in extremely hot temperatures might also cause wrinkling.

This is why you need to hire professional painting services like Berger Paints Express Painting. Safety-trained, highly experienced professionals will use automated tools to prevent painting failures. They will also take every care to prepare the surface property before painting.

5. Use of Unsuitable Paints

If there is presence of water or moisture in the walls, and the substrate is painted with impermeable coatings like synthetic enamels, the paint will ultimately break down. Salts will migrate to the topcoat of a porous film, like emulsion paint, and get deposited in the form of crystals, known as efflorescence. Although this can be brushed off easily, it is a sign of a deeper problem. The source of moisture needs to be removed to tackle this issue.

Another problem with incompatible top layers is when they can’t hide the underlying layer properly. You can see ugly wall repair marks or different colour shades. It is important to use a primer with excellent opacity to prevent this. Colours should also be chosen carefully so that the primer shade and topcoat colour complement each other.

Interior paint failures can be avoided by choosing Berger Express Painting services. You will not only get highly skilled painters, but fully contactless services to stay safe.

