Published On : Thu, Jul 4th, 2019
Now, pay in Indian rupee at Dubai Duty Free shops

The Indian Rupee will now be accepted for transaction at all airports in Dubai, according to a leading newspaper in the United Arab Emirates.

The acceptance of Indian currency is good news for tourists from that country as earlier they lost a sizeable amount due to exchange rates, sources said.

As per a report in the Gulf News, the Indian currency is now acceptable at all three terminals of Dubai International Airport and at Al Maktoum Airport.

“Yes, we have started accepting the Indian rupee,” a Dubai duty free staff told the newspaper.

Nearly 90 million passengers passed through Dubai aiports last year, 12.2 million were Indians, the report quoted.

Indian travellers had to earlier convert the rupee into Dollar, Dirham or Euro before they could shop at Dubai’s duty free shops.

The Indian rupee is the 16th currency to be accepted for transaction at Dubai Duty-Free since its opening in December 1983, said the report.

