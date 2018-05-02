Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jul 4th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Rahul Gandhi Pleads Not Guilty In Defamation Case By RSS Worker

Mumbai : Rahul Gandhi pleaded “not guilty” on Thursday before a Mumbai court that is hearing a defamation case filed by an RSS worker over his comments allegedly linking journalist Gauri Lankesh’s killing with the “BJP-RSS ideology”. A day after he made public his decision to resign as Congress president after the party’s national election defeat, Rahul Gandhi was greeted by crowds of Congress workers along the route waving party flags as he drove to the court.

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to appear in court has been linked by many to a point that he made in his open letter on Wednesday, on fighting an ideological battle. “I personally fought the Prime Minister, the RSS and the institutions they have captured with all my being. I fought because I love India… At times, I stood completely alone and am extremely proud of it,” he wrote.

“We will not defeat our opponents without sacrificing the desire for power and fighting a deeper ideological battle,” he said.

The Congress leader was summoned, besides CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in February on a complaint filed by Dhrutiman Joshi, a lawyer and worker of the RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru in September 2017.

The RSS activist alleges in his 2017 lawsuit that within 24 hours of her death, Rahul Gandhi told reporters that “anybody who speaks against the ideology of the BJP, against the ideology of the RSS, is pressured, beaten, attacked, and even killed.”

The complaint also accused Sitaram Yechury of commenting that it was the RSS’ ideology and RSS people who killed the journalist.

The complaint names Rahul Gandhi, his mother and then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the CPM and its general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The court dismissed the complaint against Sonia Gandhi and the CPI(M), saying a party cannot be held liable for comments made by individuals.

Rahul Gandhi is facing another defamation case at Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, filed by a local RSS worker, for allegedly blaming the Sangh for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

The Congress leader also plans to attend defamation case hearings in Patna on July 6, Surat on July 9 and Ahmedabad on July 12.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Nagpur Crime News
NIT clerk thrashed over land dispute in Sadar, 3 booked
NIT clerk thrashed over land dispute in Sadar, 3 booked
Man thrashed, threatened by friends over pending debt at Ganeshpeth, 3 booked
Man thrashed, threatened by friends over pending debt at Ganeshpeth, 3 booked
Maharashtra News
अबब रेल्वे डब्यापेक्षा मोठा ७४ चाकी पुल्लर हॉयड्रोलिक ट्रेलर
अबब रेल्वे डब्यापेक्षा मोठा ७४ चाकी पुल्लर हॉयड्रोलिक ट्रेलर
महावीरनगरात 3 लक्ष 17 हजाराची घरफोडी
महावीरनगरात 3 लक्ष 17 हजाराची घरफोडी
Hindi News
गणेश टेकडी के सामने की जमीन का पुन: विवाद
गणेश टेकडी के सामने की जमीन का पुन: विवाद
सड़क बीच खंभे 4 माह में हटाए : हाईकोर्ट
सड़क बीच खंभे 4 माह में हटाए : हाईकोर्ट
Trending News
NIT clerk thrashed over land dispute in Sadar, 3 booked
NIT clerk thrashed over land dispute in Sadar, 3 booked
Traffic police to guard streets without uniform
Traffic police to guard streets without uniform
Featured News
Parents protest fee hike by CBSE schools in Nagpur
Parents protest fee hike by CBSE schools in Nagpur
Risking passengers life Two aircraft land without runway light in Nagpur
Risking passengers life Two aircraft land without runway light in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
गणेश टेकडी के सामने की जमीन का पुन: विवाद
गणेश टेकडी के सामने की जमीन का पुन: विवाद
Orientation Program held for parents at HelloKids-Wonderbeats Intl. Play School
Orientation Program held for parents at HelloKids-Wonderbeats Intl. Play School
सड़क बीच खंभे 4 माह में हटाए : हाईकोर्ट
सड़क बीच खंभे 4 माह में हटाए : हाईकोर्ट
Parents protest fee hike by CBSE schools in Nagpur
Parents protest fee hike by CBSE schools in Nagpur
NIT clerk thrashed over land dispute in Sadar, 3 booked
NIT clerk thrashed over land dispute in Sadar, 3 booked
श्री राम सेलिब्रेशन’च्या अनधिकृत सभागृहावर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
श्री राम सेलिब्रेशन’च्या अनधिकृत सभागृहावर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
छात्र संघ चुनाव का एनएसयुआई ने किया विरोध
छात्र संघ चुनाव का एनएसयुआई ने किया विरोध
वेकोलि की नयी पहल : ओवर बर्डन से निकली रेत की पहली खेप मॉइल को
वेकोलि की नयी पहल : ओवर बर्डन से निकली रेत की पहली खेप मॉइल को
केयर, न्यू एरा, विनस, एचसीजी एनसीएचआरआई हॉस्पिटल पर मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय की गिरी गाज, किया ब्लैकलिस्ट
केयर, न्यू एरा, विनस, एचसीजी एनसीएचआरआई हॉस्पिटल पर मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय की गिरी गाज, किया ब्लैकलिस्ट
Panchpaoli cops arrest goon absconding for 5 years
Panchpaoli cops arrest goon absconding for 5 years
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145