Five killed, 22 injured as bus overturns in Beed

Five people were killed and 22 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Aashta Fata between 5.45 am and 6 am when the bus was on way from Mumbai to Beed, located about 120 km from here, they said.

The bus was moving at a high speed. Its driver apparently lost control over the wheels and as a result it met with the accident, the police said.

Among those killed, four were residents of Beed district and one was from Yavatmal, Ashti police station in-charge Santosh Khetmalas told sources

Besides, 22 people were injured in this accident. They were taken to various hospitals for treatment, he said.

