Now Metro train to run at 90 kmph without pilot!

Nagpur: Now that Nagpur is witnessing the advent of metro trains operational on limited routes, the company is planning to run it without pilot, the technology it entails in the first place. According to media reports, Mahametro officials will put to use all the modern technique and safety measures while running train at this speed. The trial run has been already started with a maximum speed of 90 km per hour.

Managing Director of Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Brijesh Dixit gave this information in a press conference organised in Sitabuildi interchange metro station here on Monday.

The train will run on communication based train control (CBTC) system. which means the train can run without pilot due to auto train operation sys-tem. However, pilot will be there despite having the system.

He said attention had been paid to all aspects related to safety. “There will be a screen in pilot’s cabin, from which he can watch the doors of complete train. Beside this, side mirror will be also there,” he said. Giving a brief detail of CBTC, director, rolling stock, Anil Mathur said that CBTC system was totally based on signalling.

“A non-visible radius of signals is there between antenna fitted in the train and a system on the track.

Due to this train, itself gets the speed and stops and then re-starts. If one system does not work, then there is second system which will carry on the operation,” he said. Automatic train protection (ATP) checks the speed of the train and it opens the door of the coaches as per the direc-tion of the station. The train will never go ahead if there is some snag in the door.

Due to this system, two trains can be run together in less distance. Director project Mahesh Kumar, director finance S Shivmathan, GM (0 and M) Sudhakar Urdae, And Kokate, ED Reach 1 Devendra Ramtekkar, Ed Reach 2 Mahadev Swami, ED Reach 3 Arun Kumar and GM (Track) Naresh Gurbani were present in the Press briefing.