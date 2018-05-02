Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jul 16th, 2019

Body of middle aged woman found floating in Gandhisagar Lake

Nagpur: Body of a middle aged woman was found floating in Gandhisagar Lake on Monday afternoon. The deceased has not been identified as yet.

On Monday around 1 pm, nearby people spotted body of the woman, aged 50-55 years, floating near Ganesh Ghat in Gandhisagar Lake. The ace diver, Jagdish Ramesh Khare, who has fished out hundreds of bodies from the lake till to date, informed Ganeshpeth police about the incident. A team of cops reached the lake and with the help of Khare, fished out the woman’s body and sent it to Government Hospital for autopsy. It could not be verified whether the woman committed suicide or murdered.

Police constable Pramod registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe to establish identity of the deceased. Cops are scanning missing complaints filed in any police station.

A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Police chief takes cops to task over rising crime in Nagpur, warns of strict action
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
राजा ढाले यांच्या निधनाने दलित चळवळीतील योद्धा हरपला ! विजय वडेट्टीवार
समाजाला दिशा देण्याचे कार्य करा -अर्थमंत्री सुधीर मुनगंटीवार
नागपुर मर्डर केस के जरिए तापसी का ‘कबीर सिंह’ पर तंज, ट्विटर यूजर्स ने किया ट्रोल
मनपा कर्मचारीयों की पदोन्नती व तबादला समिती गठीत
Major relief for hookah lovers ,Bombay high court allows herbal hookah in restaurants
Viral Audio : How customer tried to blackmail Krishnum Restaurant owner
Police chief takes cops to task over rising crime in Nagpur, warns of strict action
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
3 more teenage girls go missing in city
Now Metro train to run at 90 kmph without pilot!
Body of middle aged woman found floating in Gandhisagar Lake
मनपा कर्मचारीयों की पदोन्नती व तबादला समिती गठीत
Goods worth Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from Mascot Honda Showroom, CA Road
Police chief takes cops to task over rising crime in Nagpur, warns of strict action
Suicide or Murder? Lovers, married separately, found hanging from tree
बंद हो रही मनपा की प्रायमरी स्कूलें
ड्राइवरलेस होगी मेट्रो
Major relief for hookah lovers ,Bombay high court allows herbal hookah in restaurants
