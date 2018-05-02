Body of middle aged woman found floating in Gandhisagar Lake

Nagpur: Body of a middle aged woman was found floating in Gandhisagar Lake on Monday afternoon. The deceased has not been identified as yet.

On Monday around 1 pm, nearby people spotted body of the woman, aged 50-55 years, floating near Ganesh Ghat in Gandhisagar Lake. The ace diver, Jagdish Ramesh Khare, who has fished out hundreds of bodies from the lake till to date, informed Ganeshpeth police about the incident. A team of cops reached the lake and with the help of Khare, fished out the woman’s body and sent it to Government Hospital for autopsy. It could not be verified whether the woman committed suicide or murdered.

Police constable Pramod registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe to establish identity of the deceased. Cops are scanning missing complaints filed in any police station.