Nagpur: Even as Nagpur grapples with repeated safety lapses on major flyovers, the 125-year-old British-era Ajni Railway Over Bridge (ROB) has now become the latest victim of blatant traffic violations and weak enforcement. A disturbing pattern is emerging, eerily similar to the frequent incidents on the Shaheed Gowari Flyover, where heavy vehicles routinely smash into height barriers with impunity.

In the latest episode on Saturday, a truck brazenly rammed into the newly installed height barrier on the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) side of the Ajni Bridge, paralysing traffic on one of Nagpur’s most critical arterial routes. The vehicle remained wedged at the barrier for a considerable time, resulting in massive congestion and leaving hundreds of commuters stranded during peak hours.

While the height barrier narrowly escaped damage, the incident once again exposed the utter disregard shown by heavy vehicle operators for clearly notified restrictions. Sources pointed out that earlier height barriers on the same bridge had also been damaged in similar incidents, indicating that violators have learned little, and authorities even less.

The situation is particularly alarming given that the century-old Ajni ROB has long exceeded its structural lifespan. Heavy vehicle movement on the bridge has been expressly banned due to safety concerns, yet trucks continue to venture onto the fragile structure, risking not only the bridge’s integrity but also human lives.

The Ajni ROB serves as a vital link between South and West Nagpur, making strict enforcement non-negotiable. Recognising the risk, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), popularly known as MahaRail, recently installed height barriers to physically block heavy vehicles and prevent further damage to the ageing bridge. However, Saturday’s incident has raised serious questions about compliance and deterrence.

Confirming the incident, Ajni traffic zone Police Inspector Suresh Vasekar said immediate steps were taken to restore traffic flow. “The truck hit the height barrier and got stuck. Our team reached the spot, deflated the tyres to reduce the vehicle’s height and later removed it from the bridge. A fine of Rs 4,000 was imposed on the driver,” he said.

Despite swift action, the recurring nature of such incidents underscores a deeper problem: unless violators face stringent penalties and round-the-clock monitoring is enforced, Nagpur’s ageing infrastructure will continue to be pushed to the brink, with commuters paying the price.

