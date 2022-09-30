Now, it is Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor for Congress President

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge has entered the race for Congress President as the choice of the Gandhis, media reports said. Veteran leader Digvijaya Singh has opted out, leaving Shashi Tharoor as the only other candidate.

Kharge is likely to resign as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in line with the Congress’s “one person, one post” rule. Kharge filed his nomination today (September 30) while Tharoor is set to file his papers before the 3 pm deadline, said the reports.

Advertisement

Digvijaya Singh, who collected his nomination papers yesterday, dropped out of the contest after meeting with Kharge this morning. After a late-night meeting, Congress veteran K C Venugopal conveyed to Kharge that the leadership wanted him to contest, despite the Gandhis saying they would remain neutral.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a key member of the “G-23” group of dissenters who had shot off an explosive letter to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 demanding organisational changes, has backed Kharge for the top post, said the reports.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot bowed out of the race after apologizing to Sonia Gandhi yesterday for the Rajasthan revolt by MLAs loyal to him. Gehlot was seen as the first choice of the Gandhis for the top post until his chances were damaged by the rebellion by his loyalists who said they would not accept Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against him in 2020, as his replacement as the Chief Minister.

The Congress says Sonia Gandhi will decide soon whether Gehlot will remain Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The Congress yesterday warned the loyalists of Gehlot in Rajasthan, who are already accused of indiscipline. Venugopal said strong action will be taken for statements on the party’s “internal matters and against other leaders”.

Notably, this is the first Congress President election in more than 20 years with non-Gandhis in the contest. The Gandhis have refused to contest making way for other senior leaders to head the party.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement