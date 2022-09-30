High drama as cops arrest bogus journalist for attempting to extort money from baker

Nagpur: High drama erupted after Shanti Nagar Police arrested a fraudster Mushtaq Ahmad Khan Patel alias Munna Patel for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5,000 from a baker by posing as a journalist. According to sources, Patel reportedly manhandled cops while making his arrest and even created a scuffle at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) during a medical check up.

According to police, accused Patel contacted Tulsi Laxmandas Gidwani (53) from cell phone number 7671028282 around 12.11 pm on Tuesday. Patil alias Patel allegedly threatened Gidwani on phone that he would ensure that his bakery was raided by Food & Drug Administration (FDA) officers if he failed to give him Rs 5,000.

