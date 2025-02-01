Now, apply online for PMAY house in Nagpur, says NMC

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has called for bids to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) for the implementation of the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – Urban 2.0. The project aims to provide afford- able housing project (AHP) solutions for the city’s poor residents.

According to sources in NMC, the corporation has already identified two land parcels in Mouza Nari for the construction of new PMAY projects. Once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is completed, tenders will be floated for the project. Sources have confirmed that this land has an existing reservation for public housing, and since the NMC already holds possession of it, there are no concerns regarding Transferable Development Rights (TDR) or land acquisition, which is a major relief for the corporation.

The PMC will be responsible for reviewing and approving applications submitted via the PMAY Urban 2.0 web portal, drafting DPRs to ensure smooth execution, and managing and monitoring the progress of approved housing projects. The online scrutiny of applications is a significant step taken by the corporation, as this work, previously carried out by NMC officials, will now be handled by PMC staff.

In earlier PMAY projects, applicants had to visit the NMC office to submit their documents, which sometimes led to human errors or other issues. However, NMC has recently introduced an initiative allowing applicants to submit scanned copies of their documents directly to the portal through their registered ID. This system is linked to their Aadhaar card and registered contact number, ensuring accuracy and reducing paperwork.

For those unable to complete the online process, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation headquarters provides assistance, with officials available to help applicants. Additionally, the NMC has been organizing camps across the city to facilitate this process. Currently, a camp is set up at Shri Bhawani Multispecialty Research Institute, Pardi.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari said, “The initiative of NMC is taking the city one step closer to the Affordable Housing Project (AHP) for the citizens. In the next two to three months, if things move at the pace we have planned, we will start the groundwork for the construction of two new schemes under PMAY at Mouza Nari.”