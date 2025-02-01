Ad agency operator arrested for daylight massacre of 562 trees in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking case of environmental vandalism, Pratap Nagar police arrested Vishwajeet Sirsath, an advertisement agency operator, along with five labourers for their alleged involvement in the illegal felling of 562 trees in broad daylight. The trees, planted for beautification along road dividers, were cut down at Sirsath’s behest to clear visibility for advertising kiosks.

According to police, the mass tree-cutting took place on January 29 along the divider between Orange City Square and Pratap Nagar Square, as well as between Padole Square and Trimurti Nagar Square. The brazen act caught both the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Public Works Department (PWD) officials off guard.

Following a complaint from the PWD, police registered a case under theft, violation of the Environmental Protection Act, and damage to public property.

Motive behind the mass tree cutting

Investigations revealed that Sirsath, owner of Shubharambh Media, an outdoor advertising agency, had his eyes on a potential contract from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to install advertising kiosks on poles along the Orange City Square to Trimurti Nagar Square route. However, Ashoka and palm trees on the divider were obstructing the visibility of these kiosks.

To eliminate this obstacle, Sirsath allegedly hired five labourers for ₹35,000 to chop down the trees.

Labourers unaware of criminal intent

Between 1 pm and 3 pm, the five labourers used axes to cut down the trees, unaware of Sirsath’s true motive. They were shocked upon being arrested, as they had no knowledge that the act was illegal.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine if more individuals were involved in the conspiracy. Meanwhile, environmentalists and local residents have condemned the act, demanding strict action against those responsible for the reckless destruction of urban greenery.