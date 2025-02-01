Bawankule hails Union Budget, calls it a strong pillar for India’s future

Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule hailed the Union Budget, stating that it is proof of the Modi Government’s unwavering support for the common citizens. He emphasized that the newly announced schemes and provisions would strengthen India’s future economy, making the country a dominant force globally.

“I firmly believe that India will lead the world with the robust financial foundation laid today. I wholeheartedly welcome this budget,” Bawankule said.

He praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, crediting her for giving the country a fresh momentum under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He described the budget as highly beneficial for the middle class, farmers, industries, and youth, fostering inclusive development while ensuring a strong and welfare-oriented society.

Bawankule highlighted that the income tax exemption limit has been raised to ₹12 lakh, offering much-needed relief to middle-income groups. The budget provides significant benefits for farmers, including a joint initiative with state governments to implement a new food grain scheme. Special attention has been given to cotton sector growth. The credit limit under KCC has been increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Maharashtra is already leading in startups, and the budget has allocated ₹10,000 crore to further support the sector, along with an increase in startup loan availability. A major scheme has been proposed to boost fish production and promote the blue economy.

Referring to CM Devendra Fadnavis’ agreements worth ₹16 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bawankule highlighted how these investments will lead to massive job creation in Maharashtra. With the Union Budget complementing these efforts, he said, the state is set for unprecedented industrial growth.

He concluded by extending heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a visionary budget that will propel India’s progress.