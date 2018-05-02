    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 25th, 2021

    Father-son duo dupes job seeker of Rs 7 lakh in Lakadganj

    Nagpur: A father-son duo cheated a job seeker to the tune of Rs 7 lakh by luring him with a job of Manager in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The accused duo sent a bogus joining letter to the victim on his e-mail and betrayed him. The accused have been booked but not arrested so far.

    A resident of Queta Colony, near Navratri Gate, Lakadganj, Vikram Dilip Ratnani (30), in his complaint to Lakadganj police said that the accused Gaurav Ashok Uike (26) and Ashok Sheshrao Uike (63), both residents of Plot No. 2, Ashok Layout, Suraburdi, Amravati Road, lured him with a Manager’s post in Mahindra Kotak Bank.

    One of the accused Gaurav told Vikram that he was in the Human Resource Department in the Bank and will provide the Manager’s post to him. With this “promise”, the father-son duo took Rs 7 lakh from Vikram between January 20, 2020 and February 17, 2021. Moreover, the accused sent a bogus joining letter to Vikram on his e-mail address and thus cheated him to the tune of Rs 7 lakh.

    Lakadganj PSI Shinde registered a case against the two accused under Sections 170, 406, 417, 420, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC and launched a probe. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.

