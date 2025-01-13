Novel trick to pilfer gas from LPG cylinders: Two arrested in Gondia

Gas stolen using an electric motor before being delivered to consumers

Gondia: A shocking revelation has come to light regarding theft of 2 to 2.5 kilograms of gas from domestic LPG cylinders delivered to homes. While this malpractice has been ongoing for some time, it often goes unnoticed as most customers don’t weigh their cylinders upon delivery. This loophole has been exploited by distributors, suppliers, and delivery personnel. On Friday, January 10, around 3 pm, an illegal operation involving gas theft was busted in the Ramnagar area of Gonditola in Gondia.

Caught red-handed transferring gas from full cylinders to empty ones

Acting on a tip-off, Hemraj Vasant Sahare (39), a junior clerk from the Tehsil office and an inspector with temporary charge of supply monitoring, conducted a raid in Gonditola area of Gondia. During the operation, two accused, Suresh Rajaram Parteti (32, resident of Gonditola) and Suresh Dulichand Damaha (32, resident of Schooltoli Hirva), were caught red-handed. The duo was found tampering with the iron seal of filled Indane cylinders and, using an electric motor, transferring gas into empty cylinders through a regulator pipe.

Equipment and goods seized

The police confiscated several items from the scene, including:

• One electric motor with wiring

• Two gas pipes with regulators

• A weighing scale

• Four domestic Indane LPG cylinders

• Three empty commercial blue cylinders

• One filled commercial blue cylinder

The total value of the seized goods is estimated at ₹28,700.

Following a complaint by Inspector Hemraj Sahare, a case has been registered at Ramnagar Police Station under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act (ECA).

The investigation is currently being led by Assistant Police Inspector Waghmode.