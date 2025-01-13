Civet cat, trapped in septic tank, rescued by Sarpamitra in Hingna, Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: Around 5:00 pm on Saturday, Chandan Dahake and his friends noticed an animal trapped in a septic tank in a layout in the Hingna area of Nagpur. Concerned for its safety, they contacted Sarpamitra Harshal Shende, who immediately arrived at the scene. The animal was found in a critical state, nearing death.

Harshal Shende, along with his assistants Lucky Raut and Mangesh Dhulse, initiated the rescue operation. The animal, known as a Civet Cat in English and Masanya Ud or Ud Majar in Marathi, is often associated with superstitions, including the myth that it feeds on corpses in cremation grounds. However, these beliefs are baseless.

The civet cat was stuck in a septic tank over 15 feet deep, making it impossible for the animal to escape on its own. It remains unclear how long the animal had been trapped, but its condition indicated severe dehydration.

Thanks to the timely intervention of the rescuers, the civet cat’s life was saved. After receiving necessary care, it was released back into the same area. The efforts of those who came forward to save the animal are commendable.