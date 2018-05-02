Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Apr 11th, 2020

    Novel Policing : Crime branch staff cooks and feeds 500 poor in Nagpur

     

    Nagpur: Desperate times call for desperate measures. Perhaps this saying goes down well with Nagpur police. While homeless people are struggling even for a square meal in the aftermath of countrywide lockdown, the Nagpur Crime Branch officials have transformed their Gittikhadan based headquarters into a community kitchen to serve the poor and migrants.

    Through this ambitious initiative, Crime Branch officials are feeding around 500 needy people. Respecting the norms of lockdown, the cops decided not to hire any cook and gone a step further with all the woman staff accompanied with men assisting each other to prepare food for the needy. Interestingly, the officials are cooking food voluntary after completing their respective shifts.

    The patrolling teams observe the people in need, and alert the HQ. Following which the sleuths of Crime Branch take the food to the needy people and distributing it to them. We are also distributing hand sanitisers and masks.

    “Our officials approached us with this initiative and are serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to about 500 people every day,” says Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane.

    Shubham Nagdeve

