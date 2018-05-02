Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Apr 11th, 2020

    Nagpur Police Gets Disinfection Van

    Amidst the fight against the virus COVID 19, the Nagpur Police seems to be busy in keeping the law and order in the right shape. The city had witnessed the best arrangements and the Nagpur Police is leaving no stone unturned to keep things in the right shape even by putting their lives at risk by getting exposed to the environment which seems to have infected by the virus. In order to keep the police personnel safe and sound, we see the City Police having the Disinfection Van.

    This will help in reducing the hazardous environment while working over the field in protecting and guiding citizens. The everyday route is seen getting the marches and the working over the checkpoints in order to keep the people safe at home that could have put their lives on risk feels the authorities in the police. This has brought up the commissioner of Nagpur Police with the same.

    In order to keep the police force safe from the infection of the virus and diseases, they have brought the sanitizing van, which seems to have kept the police authorities safe from the disinfection solution that is being sprayed on them. This van is called Parimarjan Wahan and is seen as introduced by Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Police Commissioner. Stay tuned to know more about it and others only with us.

