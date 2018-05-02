Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Apr 11th, 2020
    92 new cases of COVID-19 take Maharashtra tally to 1,666

    Mumbai: As 92 more cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Maharashtra, the number of such patients in the state reached 1,666 on Saturday, the state health department
    said.

    Seventy-two of these new cases were detected in Mumbai, it said.

    Five others tested positive in Malegaon, four in Thane, two each in Panvel , Nagpur and Aurangabad, one each in Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai-Virar, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik city, Nashik rural and Palghar, the department added.

    So far, 110 persons have died due to the infection in the state. As many as 188 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, officials said.

    Till yesterday, 33,093 samples have been tested, they said.

